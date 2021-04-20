national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 12:09 AM

'Adhoc judges not to be appointed against regular vacancies in HCs'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 12:09 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the appointment of former judges as ad-hoc judges in high courts would not be at the expense of the regular judges.  A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, by a judgement, activated “dormant” and rarely-used Article 224A of the Constitution and paved way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two to three years to clear the backlog.

“We may, however, hasten to add that the objective is not to appoint ad-hoc judges instead of judges to be appointed to the regular strength of the High Court(apprehension expressed by Mr. Vikas Singh, Senior Counsel, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association),” the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and Surya Kant, said in the judgment.

Trending News
The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor SGSU Dr Arjunsinh Rana at a modest ceremony at the KU campus.

KU signs MoU with SGSU to boost sports education, activities

Divisional Commissioner P K Pole (C) during a press conference in Srinagar on 20 April 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Div Com rules out another COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir for now

Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening. Special Arrangement/GK

Srinagar-Leh highway cleared for vehicular traffic after around four months

GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Employee at ARTO office Baramulla tests COVID-19 positive, people asked to avoid visits

The SCBA President, during the hearing, had voiced the concern saying that the appointment of ad-hoc judges may be done at the expense of regular judges.

Related News