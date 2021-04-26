Aftab Hilali tests positive

Separatist leader AftabHilali alias Shahid-ul-Islam arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017 has tested positive for COVID-19 inside high-security Tihar Prison and has been shifted to a hospital here, officials said.

“We just received the shocking news that my husband, AftabHilal also known as ShahidUd Islam, has tested positive for deadly COVID-19 at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and has been taken to some undisclosed destination,” said wife of Shahid in a statement. Requesting for his release on humanitarian grounds, she said her husband is already suffering from numerous ailments including diabetes, and “we are extremely worried about his well-being.”

“Given the fact that he has been a moderate Hurriyat leader who always worked for peace, we request the government to release him on humanitarian grounds,” she said.