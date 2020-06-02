Air Asia India to give doctors free 50,000 seats on its flights

Air Asia India announced a special initiative, the ‘Air Asia Red Pass’, acknowledging the contribution made by doctors in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India said as part of this initiative to pay a tribute to doctors, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free seats on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation.

He said doctors can submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 with their registration number or ID as proof onhttps://air.asia/GCs2R. “Applications are open till 12 June 2020 with up to 50,000 AirAsia Red Passes available for doctors across the country who would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport. The RedPass would be valid for a one way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network,” he said.