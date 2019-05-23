Amit Shah | BJP's 'Chanakya' who strategised Modi Wave 2.0

He combined BJP’s core planks of Hindutva and hardcore nationalism with a development narrative and set up a huge ground-level organisational setup to execute it — the BJP’s ‘Chanakya’ Amit Shah blazed such a trail that the ‘Modi Wave 2.0’ surpassed its own original avatar with a much bigger saffron surge.

Known as an astute strategist, 54-year-old Shah is often hailed as the BJP’s most successful president for crafting its way to power states after states.

The record tally that he has now delivered for the BJP in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections is already being seen by many as something that would be difficult to repeat, though there are others who believe there is more to come as they point towards further inroads to be made in West Bengal, Odisha and in down South.

A man with avowed aim of having the BJP rule from “panchayat to Parliament”, Shah has built his party into a formidable army that has been forever marching on since he took charge as its president in July 2014, turning India more saffron than it has ever been.

Political pundits say Shah has used a skilful mix of ideological firmness, unlimited political imagination and realpolitik flexibility to keep the BJP ahead of the game.

He ceded space in states like Bihar and Maharashtra to put allies at ease, worked on rival politicians with captive local vote banks to get them into the BJP fold, and sewed up new alliances as in Tamil Nadu and in the North East to boost his party’s winning prospects.

And, unlike in the 90s when the BJP first came to power at the Centre, Shah ensured that his party made new friends without inviting the charge from its core voter base of diluting its core principles, ranging from Ram temple to cow, nationalism and Kashmir, for political gains.

If under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, the saffron party was seen as being inhibited in going all-out with its Hindutva plank for fear of antagonising allies and due to its perceived limited electoral appeal, the BJP has worn its Hindutva ideology on sleeve like a badge of honour under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Shah has been of a firm view that Hindutva combined with the BJP’s hardcore nationalism agenda, though panned as shrill and divisive by its critics, render the party a distinct identity, and is a winning electoral strategy.

He has always believed that the allies would keep coming as long as the party is delivering in the polls.

Shah is also known to always match his limitless political ambition with a thorough spadework, and then takes charge at the ground to put it into work. When it emerged in 2015 that the BJP with its small allies was no match to the joint forces of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, the party worked at winning over the JD(U) president, who finally broke his short alliance with Prasad in 2017 and joined hands with the former ally.