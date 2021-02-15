national, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:11 AM

Amit Shah reviews preparation for celebrating India @75

New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:11 AM
File photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of India’s independence, 400th ‘Prakash Purab’ of Guru TegBahadur and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The central government has already decided to celebrate the three events in a befitting manner. “HM @AmitShah held review meeting with officials of MHA, @MinOfCultureGoI& @MIB_India on preparations for celebration of India@75. Also reviewed progress of work for celebrations marking 400th Prakash Purab of Guru TeghBahadurji and 125th Jayanti of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” Shah tweeted.

On August 15, 2022, several mega projects are expected to be dedicated to the nation on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The government has already set up a committee under the chairmanship of Prime NarendraModi to commemorate the 400th ‘Prakash Purab’ celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur (April 1, 1621–November 11, 1675). The government has also decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was born on January 23, 1897, in a befitting manner at the national and international level.

