Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, on Monday said he was “flooded” with the love and prayers coming his family’s way in these trying times.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Earlier on Monday, hospital sources said that the Bachchan father-son duo were “clinically stable”.

“They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI.

“Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.