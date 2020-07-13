national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:51 AM

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:51 AM
File Photo of Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan
File Photo of Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, on Monday said he was “flooded” with the love and prayers coming his family’s way in these trying times.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

Representational Pic/GK

Kashmir faces dearth of trained swimmers, rescuers

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Political activist calls on LG Murmu

Earlier on Monday, hospital sources said that the Bachchan father-son duo were “clinically stable”.

“They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI.

“Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.

Related News