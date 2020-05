After 38 days of lockdown, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has advised its students to take advantage of the proposed relaxation facility announced by the government and return to their hometowns.

In a circular issued by AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid, he said as no classes, examination or entrance tests are scheduled for May and June, the students should avail this facility as same may not be given in future depending on the situation.