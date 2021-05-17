national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:15 AM

AMU sets up help desk for families of Covid-hit employees

UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:15 AM

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has set up a help desk to assist the families of AMU’s teaching and non-teaching employees, who lost their lives in the Covid pandemic.

In an official notice, AMU Registrar, Abdul Hamid said that the help desk will assist in processing the papers and documents for retirement benefits/family pension issues and appointment of dependent family members under the Compassionate Appointment Scheme in accordance with AMU rules with immediate effect.

“For retirement benefits/family pension issues, the dependent family members of the deceased employees are requested to contact the officer of the Registrar and also for appointments under the Compassionate Appointment Scheme,” the notice said.

