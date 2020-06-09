national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 12:54 AM

AMU to conduct online open book exams

AMU revokes suspension of two Kashmiri students
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to conduct online open book exams for all final semester papers of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to a spokesman of the university.

 However, a section of the teaching staff has voiced concern over the idea of online exams, contending that the method is “discriminatory and flawed”.

The AMU’s decision follows the Delhi University’s move to hold open book exams.

An AMU spokesman said, “Final semester examinations for UG and PG classes will be held after July 10 and the schedule will be announced shortly. It has also been decided that those papers of the first semester which had not been held earlier will also be conducted through the same manner between July 5 and 10”.

Following the decision, a section of teachers have written a letter to the Vice Chancellor.

In the letter, teachers’ elected representative to the university’s executive committee, Prof Aftab Alam, said the decision to hold online exams violates the statutes of the institution and any decision to hold online exams has to be preceded by certain mandated procedures.

