ARHC for urban migrants, poor gets cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) for urban migrants and poor that will make housing available at affordable rent close to the place of work, the government said.

As part of ARHC, existing vacant government-funded housing complexes will be converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes through “concession agreements” for 25 years, an official statement said. Affordable Rental Housing Complexes is a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. The concessionaire will make the complexes livable by repair or retrofit and maintenance of rooms and filling up infrastructure gaps such as water, sewer, sanitation, road and related work.