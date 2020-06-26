national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 1:11 AM

Army Chief briefs Defence Minister on eastern Ladakh situation

File Photo of Gen MM Naravane

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh as well as India’s military preparedness in the region where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter standoff, official sources said.

The Army Chief was in Ladakh on a two-day visit from June 23 to take stock of the situation.

“The Chief of the Army Staff apprised the defence minister about the situation in eastern Ladakh,” said a military source.

Singh was on a three-day visit to Russia from June 22-24.

