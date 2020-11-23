national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 12:43 AM

Army Chief on visit to formations under Eastern Command



Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on Monday left for a three-day visit to various formations under the Army’s Eastern Command to review their operational preparedness.

“General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a three day visit to Army formations of #EasternCommand to review the security situation and operational preparedness,” the Army said in a tweet.

The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Sikkim sectors besides several other areas. The Army significantly bolstered its combat readiness in all the key formations along the LAC in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

