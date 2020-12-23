Army chief visits forward posts in eastern Ladakh

Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday visited various high-altitude forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed India’s overall military preparedness as the tense border standoff with China in the region prolonged for over seven months, the Army and official sources said.

The Army said Gen Naravane visited the forward areas including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, popularly known as ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps, briefed the Army chief on various aspects of the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Sources said Gen Naravane reached Ladakh at 8:30 am on a day-long visit with an aim to review the ground situation in the region that is experiencing harsh winter.

“General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas of #FireandFury Corps including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by #GOC #FireandFury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces,” the Army tweeted. The Army said Gen Naravane interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and exhorted them to continue working with the same “zeal and enthusiasm”.