Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of India’s combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, government sources said.

The commanders will also deliberate on a slew of long-pending reform measures like cutting down on ceremonial practices and non-military activities to ensure a rational distribution of resources, they said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will chair the Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC), which is an apex level biannual event that formulates important policy decisions through a collegiate system of deliberation. It will be attended by all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army headquarters and other senior officers.