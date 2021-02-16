national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:09 AM

Army uses drones to monitor Chinese troops pullback

Representational Pic

Indian Army teams armed with drones and cameras are monitoring evacuation and dismantlement of military infrastructure by Chinese troops at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh.

Further, the disengagement process at both northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake is expected to be complete by February 20.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The Indian Army team along with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) team will physically verify and re-verify disengagement at Pangong Lake. “It will be a joint inspection team, both from Indian Army and Chinese PLA,” said a senior government officer. The officer further stated that Indian Army teams will use drones and high-resolution cameras to check and record dismantlement of military infrastructure, especially created along Pangong Lake by Chinese troops.

