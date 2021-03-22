national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 11:40 PM

Around 1.07 lakh posts lying vacant in Armed Forces: Govt data

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 11:40 PM
Forces lay siege to parts of Downtown Srinagar
File Photo

Over 1,07,000 positions are lying vacant in the three services with the Army topping the list with around 86,000 vacancies, according to details provided by the government on Monday.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik listed 79,349 positions of junior commissioned officers and other ranks as lying vacant while the number for officers was 6,975.

Trending News

Director Information reviews deptt's functioning in Kashmir division

Image for representational purpose only. [File]

Chief Engineer in J&K booked for corruption

Representational Photo

Teacher, 35, found dead in north Kashmir's Sopore

Shahid’s father also issued a video appeal on Monday in which he is seen pleading with people to “return” his son. [Screengrab]

Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Tral, family in despair

He mentioned the vacancies under a column “deficiency”.

In the Indian Navy, the shortage of officers against the sanctioned strength is 1,044 while the number for sailors and other ranks is 12,317, according to data furnished by the minister.

In the Indian Air Force, the number of vacant posts of officers is 589 while that of airmen is 7,231, the minister noted.

Latest News

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 conferred on Mujibur Rahman

National Film Awards announced

Dr Farooq Abdullah chairs DDCMC meeting

Amid surge in cases, authorities enforce COVID-19 protocols in Srinagar

The total vacancies comes to 1,07,505 in the three forces out of which 86,324 are in the Army.

“The vacancies in the armed forces are as result of retirements, premature retirements, attrition due to casualties and injuries. However, there is no acute shortage of manpower as recruitment in the armed forces is a continuous process,” the minister said.

He said the government has taken various steps like improving promotion prospects to make the career in the armed forces attractive and to fill up vacancies.

To a separate question, Naik said 6,796 women are working in the Army while the number in the IAF excluding those working in medical and dental streams is 1,602.

The number of women employees in the Navy is 696, he added. Naik said the government has sanctioned 1,700 women in Military Police Corps in a phased manner.

Related News