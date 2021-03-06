'Arthritis drug cuts death risk in severe Covid patients'

Arthritis drug tocilizumab has been found to reduce the risk of death among patients with severe Covid-19 in a phase 3 trial conducted in India.

However, the findings, published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, does not support the routine use of tocilizumab in adults with Covid-19.

Explaining the results, the National Lead investigator and Chairman of the Medanta Liver Institute, ArvinderSoin said that this was the first phase 3 study to demonstrate that while routine use of tocilizumab on all hospitalisedCovid patients was not warranted, the drug improved survival among patients with severe Covid-19.

Several well known public and private tertiary care hospitals from 10 Indian cities participated in the study.

Tocilizumab was shown to be safe as the reported adverse events did not differ between the tocilizumab and standard care arms, said Soin.

Elaborating on the use of tocilizumab, Soin said given the conflicting results of the previous studies, millions were wasted last year on indiscriminate use of tocilizumab, since the exact stage of the disease in which to use the drug was not clear.

So, this study plugs an important gap in knowledge on Covid treatment and gives a clear direction on the timing of tocilizumab in Covid treatment.

“This research is instrumental in giving the medical fraternity clarity on when to use TCZ in Covid,” said NareshTrehan, Managing Trustee of the Medanta Institute of Education and Research, and Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta.