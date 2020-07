Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will not attend the legislative party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, and has openly announced that the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state is in minority after over 30 Congress and some Independent MLAs pledged support to him.

In an official statement, Pilot said, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to me.”