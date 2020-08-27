Azad grieved over demise of party's Thakrie Kishtwar block president

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and General Secretary AICV, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over demise of party’s block president from Thakrie, Inderwal, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh.

While extending condolences to the mournful family, Ghulam Nabi Azad prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and much needed strength to the grief-stricken family. “I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of Bashir Ahmad Shikeh, it is a personal loss. He was a man of integrity, empathy, and vision. I extend my deepest sympathies with the mournful family.