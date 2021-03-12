national, Today's Paper
New Delhi/Kolkata,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 12:05 AM

Azad missing from Congress campaigners' list

New Delhi/Kolkata,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 12:05 AM
The Congress on Friday released the list of its star campaigners for the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections. Missing from the list were prominent members of G-23, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, though these leaders have reiterated that they will campaign for the party .

But the missing names raise many questions as even Sachin Pilot’s name has been included. Pilot had raised the banner of revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A source within G-23 said they will wait for all the states’ list and then devise their strategy.

The other star campaigners are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala are also in the campaigners list.

