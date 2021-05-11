national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:58 PM

Azad to head Congress task force on Covid

File Pic

Congress has set up a task force on Covid and one of the party’s top dissenting voices, GhulamNabi Azad, has been appointed as its Chairman.

Others on the 13-member committee include AmbikaSoni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MukulWasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, K.C. Venugopal, RandeepSurjewala, and Jairam Ramesh.

The inclusion of Azad comes as a surprise as he raised the issue of elections in the party and demanded more visible leadership.

The task force will oversee relief operations run by the party as control rooms have been set at the central and state level, along with efforts by Youth Congress workers.

In its meeting on Monday, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution, reading: “The Congress Party commits to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with its entire might and will support every people-friendly initiative of the government in fighting the pandemic.”

