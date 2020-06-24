national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 1:01 AM

Bajaj Auto's operating EBITA at 19% in Q4 FY20

UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 1:01 AM

After the announcement of its corporate results for FY 2019-20, Bajaj Auto Ltd has said it emerged as the largest 2 and 3 wheeler manufacturer in India measured in terms of revenue.

According to statement, Bajaj Auto Ltd. posted revenues of INR 29,919 crores in FY 2019-20 with operating EBITA margins of 17.6% at Rs 5,253 crores and PBT of Rs 6,580 crores.

 The company has clocked a CAGR of 10% over the last decade (2010 – 2020), with revenues moving up from INR 11,509 cr. in FY 2009-10 to INR 29,919 cr. in FY 2019-20. Additionally, last year has seen it achieve several milestones that have set the tone for the next phase of growth.

