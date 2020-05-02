Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17.

These exemptions were given by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks.

There are no restrictions on sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones, a home ministry spokesperson clarified on Saturday, adding barber shops and salons are also allowed to open in these areas.

In red zones, the e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities.

Barber shops and salons are not allowed to open in red zones as these are services not goods.

Liquor sale is allowed in green, orange and red zones if it is a standalone shop and not located in markets or malls.

In liquor shops, customers will have to maintain minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.

These exemptions will be effective from May 4 when the third phase of the lockdown will begin.

Sale of non-essential items by e-commerce companies were also not allowed.

On allowing domestic helps to work in red zones, a home ministry official said resident welfare associations should take a call regarding allowing the movement of outsiders.

But health protocols have to be maintained by domestic helps as well as employers, and the responsibility lies with the person who employs maids in case of any mishappening.

Classifications of districts into ‘Red’, ‘Orange’ and ‘Green’ zones is done based on COVID-19 risk profiling.

A district will be considered as a ‘Green’ zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or there has been no reported case for the past 21 days.

In urban areas, Movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities, industrial establishments like SEZs, manufacturing of essential goods like drugs, medical devices, etc. And their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry, construction (if workers residing on site).

Standalone shops, shops in neighbourhood and residential complexes (essential and non-essential items), e-commerce activities for essential goods, private offices with 33 per cent strength, operations of homes for senior citizens, children, destitute etc., government offices, and emergency, health, sanitation and security services.

In rural areas all industrial and construction activities, all shops except in shopping malls, all agriculture, animal husbandry and plantation activities, health services, financial sector including banks, NBFCs etc., public utilities, courier and postal services, print, electronic media, IT, ITeS, warehouses services by self-employed persons except barbers.