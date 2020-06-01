Biggest single-day spike of 8,392 Covid19 cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is now seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO coronavirus tracker.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 48.19 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.