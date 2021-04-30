national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 12:58 AM

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 12:58 AM
Trending News
Screenshot of ayushman bharat website

Amid COVID-19, pendency of health cards creates problems for patients

Representational Image

No follow-up for home quarantine patients leading to acute sickness, mortalities: Experts

Representational Photo

COVID-19 | 118 violators arrested, 730 fined: Police

Representational Photo

8 cases registered against lockdown violations in Baramulla

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar  Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital here.  Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI. He was appointed as the Chief Secretary after the retirement of his predecessor Deepak Kumar on February 28.   A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end.  Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat.  The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet. Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.

Related News