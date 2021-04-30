national, Today's Paper
Towseef Ganaie
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 12:28 AM

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar  Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital here. 

Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI.

He was appointed as the Chief Secretary after the retirement of his predecessor Deepak Kumar on February 28.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat.  The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.

Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.

