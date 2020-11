Biological E Ltd (BE), a Hyderabad-based vaccines and pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has initiated clinical trial of its Covid-19 subunit vaccine candidate in the country following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

BE is making the vaccine in collaboration with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax), a US-based vaccine focused biopharmaceutical company, and Baylor College of Medicine, a health sciences university in Houston.