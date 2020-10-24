BJP's complaint to ECI: Derecognise PDP

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday lodged complaint against Peoples Democratic Party with Election Commission of India citing statements by its president against national flag and demanded that PDP should be derecognised.

The complaint was lodged by Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader and incharge department of political Affairs and Feedback, J&K-BJP.

“President of the People’s Democratic Party, J&K issued various outrageous statements against the Parliament, Parliamentarians, national flag and symbol of the nation and also against the scheme of elections in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” said Chrungoo in the complaint.

“She didn’t only keep herself confined to the usual political rhetoric on matters that are on her party’s manifesto and agenda but went ahead to question the basis of the national flag, national symbols, sovereignty of parliament and dignity of the parliamentarians.

“She even went to the extent to say that not to even touch the national flag and also not to context any election till her dream flag, constitution and status of the UT are given back”.

“Her offensive and anti-constitutional statements constitute erious contempt of parliament and lso ‘priviledge issue’ against the ECI.”

“I request your honour to consider her statements in the light of their seriousness, which are available on the public domain, as anti-national and anti-constitution of India and also derecognise her party, PDP, as a genuine political party in J&K with immediate effect,” said Chrungoo.