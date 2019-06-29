national
UPDATED: June 30, 2019, 1:44 AM

Boy thrashed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Kanpur

Representational Pic

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men here for wearing a skull cap and refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday when the victim, Mohammad Taj, a resident of Barra, was returning home after offering namaaz in Kidwai Nagar.

Four unidentified motorcyclists stopped Taj a few hundred metres from his house and objected to his wearing the skull cap.

Station House Officer (Barra) Satish Kumar Singh said, “The attackers asked the teenager to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and kicked and punched him after he refused to do so.”

Taj alleged that the men told him that wearing skull cap was ‘not allowed’ in the area.

The teenager said he cried for help and begged a couple of shopkeepers to rescue him. Later, some passersby rushed to help him after which the accused fled.

An FIR has been registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153A (causing enmity between people of different religions), the officer said. A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and efforts are on to identify the accused.

