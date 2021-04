Prime Minister NarendraModi Monday lauded the completion of arch closure of the bridge over Chenab River, the world’s highest railway bridge and termed it a sign of the changing work culture.

In a tweet, he said, “Indians’ capability and confidence are today presenting an example to the world. This construction work not only shows India’s increasing strength in modern engineering and technology but also is an example of the country’s changed work culture of realising its resolve (sic).”