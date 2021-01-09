national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Attari,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:04 AM

BSF hands over 6 youths to Pak

Representational Pic

The Border Security Force on Saturday handed over six Pakistani youths, who had “inadvertently” crossed over to the Indian side from along the international border in Punjab, to the Pakistan Rangers.

The six youths, in the age group of 14-25 years and residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, were nabbed by a BSF patrol from near the Pul Moran border post in Amritsar around 5 pm on Friday.

“During questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them,” the force said in a statement.

