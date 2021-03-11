'BSNL may be profitable from 2023-24'

Loss-making state-owned telecom firm BSNL expects to turn profitable from the financial year 2023-24 subject to roll-out of plans and strategies envisaged under the revival package, according to a parliamentary panel report.

The public sector unit, however, is now operationally profitable, the report said.

“BSNL has stated that it expects to be profitable from 2023-24 onwards, subject to full realisation of the revenue and cash flow from services as well as monetisation of land assets as envisaged at the stage of processing of the revival package. “However, BSNL has become Ebitda-positive,” the Standing Committee on Information Technology said in its report on Wednesday.