Budget session set to be stormy

The Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday is poised to be stormy with the Opposition set to attack the government over the three new farm legislations, amid an ongoing agitation by farmers.

The session will begin with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday morning followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1. A total of 16 Opposition parties have announced a boycott of the President’s address in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad said on Thursday.

The 16 Opposition parties have also demanded a probe into the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

With a view to have a paperless Budget, all the documents and the Economic Survey would be made available online soon after the authenticated copies are laid on the Table of the House, the LokSabha Secretariat has said.