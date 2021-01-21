national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:25 AM

Centre approves construction of over 1.68 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban

Representational Photo

The government has approved the construction of over 1.68 lakh houses in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, taking the total number of houses sanctioned so far to 1.1 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) where officials from 14 states and union territories participated on Wednesday.

The statement said that the houses sanctioned by the CSMC are proposed to be constructed in verticals like beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership and in-situ slum redevelopment under the PMAY (Urban).

“The states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as, of land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration and change of preferences of verticals among others,” the ministry said.

“Construction of 1,68,606 new houses have been approved in the meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under the PMAY (Urban),” the ministry said.

The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure “Housing for all by 2022”. The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022. “The progress under the Mission (PMAY-U) has been steady. We have to move towards completion of houses with all the basic physical and social infrastructure,” Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement.

