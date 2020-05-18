national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 1:57 AM

Centre asks 50% of its junior staff to attend office

The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office, according to an official communique.

Those officers staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, the communiqués issued to all central government departments by the Personnel Ministry said.

All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it said.

