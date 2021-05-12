Centre continues to aid states, UTs in COVID fight

The Central government continues to dispatch global aid to states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country for Covid-19 management.

The Union Health Ministry said, “Various ministries and departments of Indian government are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the “Whole of Government” approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India’s efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in Covid-19.”

Cumulatively, 9,284 oxygen concentrators, 7,033 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,933 ventilators/ Bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) and 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 11.

“Major items received on May 11 from the UK, Egypt, Kuwait and South Korea include “80 oxygen concentrators, 1590 oxygen cylinders and 20 ventilators”,” the Ministry said. The Union Health Ministry has set up a dedicated cell for regular monitoring of the entire process of allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs. The coordination cell has started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Union Health Ministry since May 2.