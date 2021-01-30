Centre directs for more coverage of COVID-19 vax beneficiaries

The Centre on Saturday asked states and Union Territories to augment coverage of beneficiaries receiving vaccination against COVID-19 and increase as well as optimize inoculation sessions per day.

The states and UTs have also been asked to start vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February, the Union Health ministry said in a statement.

“While some states and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many states and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter,” the statement said. The health secretary pointed out that COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved.

“States/UTs were advised to ensure that regular review meetings of the state, district and block task force were held to assess the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them at the appropriate levels,” it said.

The states and UTs were also asked to organize multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions per day in the health facility wherever possible.

“This would substantially boost the number of vaccinations per day. He (secretary) urged the District Immunisation Officers to interact with the nodal officer at the session sites on a regular basis to evaluate the scope of this enhancement,” the statement said. “States/UTs were asked to take the necessary steps to ensure that the vaccination certificates are issued to all vaccinated beneficiaries before they exit the session,” it said.