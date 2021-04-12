national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:00 AM

Centre extends ceasefire pacts with Naga insurgents

The Centre on Monday extended the ceasefire agreements with three insurgent groups of Nagaland for one more year till April next year.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the ceasefire agreements are in operation between the government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

“It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from April 18, 2021 to April 17, 2022 with NSCN/K-Khango,” the statement said.

These agreements were signed on Monday.

The three outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

