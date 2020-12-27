Centre extends validity of DLs, RCs till March 31

Don’t panic if you could not renew your vehicle documents like Driving Licences (DLs) and Registration Certificates (RCs) which expired since February 1 this year, as the central government in a fresh notification on Sunday allowed the validity of such mandatory papers till March 31 next year.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday made the announcement to extend the validity of vehicle documents till March 31 next year to prevent spread of Covid-19. The ministry has issued a directive to states and Union Territory administrations in this regard.

MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, June 9 and August 24 this year regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Earlier, it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Licence, Registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020.

As per the fresh advisory, “taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021.”