national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:52 AM

Centre implements 3 pension schemes for destitute women

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:52 AM
Representational Pic

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday apprised the Lok Sabha of the three pension schemes being implemented by the Centre for the destitute women across all the states and union territories.

Irani said that under the first scheme ‘Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme’, pension is to be provided to the widows of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. This is a sub-scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Rural Development Ministry.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Under the scheme, Central assistance at Rs 300 per month is to be provided to the widows in the age-group of 40-79 years of age and amount is increased to Rs 500 per month on attaining 80 years.

The second scheme ‘Swadhar Greh Scheme’ provides a supportive institutional framework for women victims of trafficking so that they can lead their life with dignity and conviction.

Shelter, food, clothing, medical care, legal aid and vocational training are to be provided to such women under the scheme.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The third scheme ‘Home for Widows’ has been set up in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 1,000 inmates to provide widows a safe and secure place of stay, health services, nutritious food, legal and counselling services.

The beneficiaries under the NSAP schemes are calculated on the basis of poverty ratio estimated 2004-05.

Related News