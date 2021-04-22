Centre invokes DM Act on oxygen supply

The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order. The directive under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. Those who are found to be violating the order will be punishable up to one year of jail or fine or both. “Therefore, to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID-19 patients, in exercise of powers conferred under section of the DM Act, the undersigned, in the capacity as chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby directs the state and Union Territory governments and state and Union Territory authorities to ensure the following measures within their areas of jurisdiction,” the home secretary said.