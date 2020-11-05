Centre issues fresh guidelines for those travelling to India from abroad

The Central Government on Thursday issued a set of fresh guidelines for those travelling to India from abroad, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey.

In the new guidelines, the union health ministry stated, “Travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.”

International passengers arriving without the certificate and wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine can now also avail the facility available at the airports. Those coming without the certificate but not opting for the test at the airport, will have to undergo mandatory 7 days’ institutional quarantine and 7 days’ home quarantine.

“Only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days,” the guidelines added. For seeking exemption, they would need to apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding.