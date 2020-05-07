Centre launches 3 Ayush studies on COVID19

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and AYUSH Minister ShripadYessoNaik on Thursday jointly launched three Central AYUSH ministry-based studies related to COVID-19.

The AYUSH-based studies include Study on Ayurveda interventions as prophylaxis and as an add on to standard care to COVID-19, Population-based interventional studies on the impact of AYUSH-based prophylactic interventions, and AYUSH Sanjivani App-based study for impact assessment of acceptance and usage of AYUSH advisories in prevention of COVID-19.

The Interdisciplinary Ayush R&D Task Force has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases through thorough review and consultative process of experts of high repute from different organisations across the country for studying four different interventions viz. Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi and Pippali and a poly herbal formulation (AYUSH-64).

The study will draw a comparison between the impact of Hydroxychloroquine and Ashwagandha for the prophylaxes against SARS-COV-2 in the health care providers with increased risk during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It will also include effectiveness of Ayurveda Formulation as an adjunct to ‘Standard of Care’ for the treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19. A Randomized, Open Label, Parallel Efficacy, Active Control, Multi-Centre Exploratory Drug Trial will take place.

The population based interventional studies on impact of AYUSH based prophylactic interventions will Abe carried out through four Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH and National Institutes in 25 states across the country and several State Governments covering approximately 5 lakhs population.

The core objectives consist of, assessment of preventive potential of AYUSH interventions for COVID-19 and also to assess the improvement in Quality of Life in high risk population.

The Health Minister at the video conference hailed the efforts of Naik for containing the disease well in Goa.

“You made Goa corona free,” said the minister. He also added “we should not hesitate using our traditional medicines. Studies show that even China has used its traditional medicines and treatment methods on COVID-19 patients there”. Harsh Vardhan assured the officials that the outcome of the study would certainly pave a new horizon in understanding the preventive potential of AYUSH interventions during pandemics like COVID-19 through scientific evidence.