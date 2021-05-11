national, Today's Paper
Centre plans expert care for children at govt institutions

UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:57 PM
The Ministry of Women and Child Development is engaging with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) with a view to provide expert care to children staying at the government Child Care Institutions (CCI) across the country.

Thousands of children across more than 2,000 CCIs are expected to benefit through this service. Caretakers or child protection officers even from the remotest corners of the country will be able to avail this telemedicine service by expert pediatricians every afternoon, six days a week.

“This will be in addition to the medical care provided to the children under the scheme for Child Protection Services,” Union Minister of Women and Child Development, SmritiIrani, said in a series of tweets.

