Centre says can't relax UPSC age rule

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is not in favour of one-time relaxation to UPSC exam aspirants who are age-barred, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that initially the government was not willing to give an extra chance, but it mellowed its stand after a suggestion from the bench.After a detailed hearing in the matter, the top court reserved its verdict on a plea seeking an extra chance for UPSC aspirants, who exhausted all attempts last October, against the backdrop of mental and physical trauma due to the ongoing pandemic.