national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 11:21 PM

Certain categories of foreigners allowed to enter India

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 11:21 PM
File PIc
Trending News

900 posts of Medical Officers referred to PSC under SRO 202

CTA demands mass promotion for students of U-G courses

SRO 202, new recruitment rules anti-youth, must go: NC

'OP NAMASTE' | 'Northern Command working with civil admin to fight COVID19'

The government on Friday allowed certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, to enter India amid restrictions on entry of people from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Among those allowed entry into India are married couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is Indian national, and students who are OCI cardholders and whose at least one parent is Indian or OCI cardholder. The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed certain categories of foreigners, including OCI cardholders and minors who hold OCI cards and whose parents are Indian nationals, a senior ministry official told PTI.

Related News