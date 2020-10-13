'Chandigarh University files highest number of patents in a year'

Chandigarh University Gharuan has emerged as Top Stand-Alone University in India for filling highest number of 336 patents in a year.

According to CU statement, the annual rankings for the year 2018-19 was recently released by Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Government of India which comprises of Academic Institutions and Multinational Companies.

This information was today shared by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University during a press conference at Chandigarh. Dr S S Sehgal, Registrar and Dr Sanjeet Singh, Dean Research of Chandigarh University were also present during the media interaction.