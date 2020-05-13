Chandigarh University launches scholarship programme

Chandigarh University Gharuan today announced “Women Empowerment Scholarship Program” for all its distance education programs July-2020 intake.

Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The female population accounts for 49% of the country’s total population while the number of women pursuing graduation is merely 58% which further drops to 47% at Post-Graduation level as a result the percentage of working women accounts for 22% of India’s total workforce”. The students can apply online for the Women Empower Scholarship Program at www.cuidol.in.