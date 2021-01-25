national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:49 AM

Check vaccine rumours: MHA

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:49 AM
File Pic
Representational Pic

Centre has asked the states/UTs to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhallaemphasised that the National Regulatory Authority in the country has found that the two vaccines — Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed and manufactured by the Bharat Biotech Limited — were safe and immunogenic.

“Such kind of rumour mongering, particularly by vested interests, can create unwarranted doubts among people at large, and there is, therefore, a need to check all such kinds of unfounded scare mongering relating to the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccines,” the communication said.

“Further, penal action may be taken against the person/s or organisation/s who is/ are found to have indulged in such activities, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act. 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” he said.

