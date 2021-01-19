Cheque bounce cases | SC seeks HCs' response on speedy trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various High Courts and states to submit their response in connection with its suomoto case on expeditious trial in cases where cheques have been dishonoured.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said: “Having regard for the importance of matter and administration of justice in states, we are of view that High Courts through their Registrars General and states through DGPs submit response in four weeks.”

The bench, also comprising Justices L. Nageswara ao and Vineet Saran, said that the court took suomotu cognizance of the matter in March 2020, and there was an order to take steps to reduce high pendency of cases relating to dishonoured cheques. “Amicus curiae have made submissions and NALSA has submitted a report… the RBI has filed a reply to the preliminary report. (On) October 27, 2020, DGP of states were directed to respond with respect to service of summons. Only 7 DGPs have submitted response. Some High Courts have not filed response,” the bench noted.